Betting: Big 12 Football Preview
Pamela Maldonado previews Big 12 football for the 2021 season, including which teams she considers to be overrated and underrated.
Thor Nystrom drops his first set of college fantasy football rankings of the summer (Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss which team ranked in the Top 10 of the preseason AP Poll will finish the season unranked.
Home dogs and UNDER teams — these are the betting angles to watch out for in the Big 12.
Oklahoma losses a four-star prospect as wide receiver Luther Burden decommits from the 2022 class.
Is this the year Georgia can get over the hump? Does Oklahoma finally have the defense to match its high-powered offense?
The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing the Department of Defense of failing to end unlawful minimum service requirements instituted under former President Donald Trump that ended the expedited path to citizenship for foreign-born members of the military.
Micah Parsons and Keanu Neal bring new size and skills to a Cowboys LB unit that Leighton Vander Esch thinks will be a problem for offenses. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The first preseason roster cut came for Dallas on Tuesday, with the Cowboys making some strategic moves to IR to keep some talent in-house. | From @CDBurnett7
"There was nothing that I or anybody else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days," Milley said.
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Taliban took over Afghanistan with astonishing speed, but it appears unlikely that the militants will get quick access to most of the Afghan central bank’s roughly $10 billion in assets. The country's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), is thought to hold foreign currency, gold and other treasures in its vaults, according to an Afghan official. But most of the assets are held outside Afghanistan, potentially putting most of them beyond the insurgents' reach, according to Afghan officials, including the bank's acting governor, Ajmal Ahmady, who has fled Kabul.
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
Zach Wilson had one big takeaway from witnessing Aaron Rodgers at work during the Jets-Packers joint practice.
With the Las Vegas Summer League now wrapped up, Rookie Wire took a look at the top first-year players.
Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for an offensive comment he made during Tuesday's telecast
In three years under Scott Frost, Nebraska has 12-20 record with an ugly 9-17 mark in Big Ten play.
The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery. The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.
Jalen Ramsey did a lot of talking, Hunter Renfrow did the walking
Matt Harmon is joined by Sigmund Bloom of Footballguys to breakdown the tiers of each key offensive position.
There were dark clouds over the Los Angeles Rams during their first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with an unusual August rainstorm that alternated from drizzling to downpour and back again during the two-hour session. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, the offensive line was often overwhelmed and the run game mostly ineffective, the second time in less than two weeks the Rams starters have not been able to get on track in a workout with another team. Despite seeing similar issues from their recent practice with the Dallas Cowboys, coach Sean McVay isn’t concerned by those struggles yet.