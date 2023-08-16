Betting: Should you bet over on Notre Dame?
Minty Bets is joined by Pamela Maldonado to give her thoughts on the 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season win total futures bet.
Minty Bets is joined by Pamela Maldonado to give her thoughts on the 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season win total futures bet.
Notre Dame and Under Armour are extending their relationship, agreeing to a new 10-year contract with a price tag of more than $10 million annually in cash and gear.
The Chiefs are a 6.5-point favorite for the opening game of the NFL season.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
Who will win NFL MVP? Our writers take a look at the odds.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Acuña is on pace to found the 35-homer, 75-steal club, but another number shows his ascent into the stratosphere of historic hitters.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
We've built a suite of custom features you can add to your league for a small price for the upcoming football season.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Who should be the second running back drafted after Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts debate.
Our position preview series for fantasy football draft season continues with Matt Harmon and the wide receivers.
The Dodgers are getting hot at the right time.
There are plenty of star receivers to pick from this fantasy season, but who should the next wideout drafted after Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase?
Texas is the favorite to win the Big 12 in its last season in the league.
Sam Kerr scored a storybook goal, but England had too much for Australia in the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don continue strategy week on the pod by doing the impossible: Constructing the perfect roster. Speaking of the perfect fantasy player, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson joins Harmon to talk all things fantasy and debate who the best route runners are in the NFL right now.