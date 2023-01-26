Betting: What is best wager to make for NFC Championship?

PureWow

Go Philadelphia Eagles! Full disclosure: I’m not really football-savvy, but I do know that there’s a major playoff game this weekend that pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Eagles—and that there’s a Super Bowl on the line. (No pressure.) Still, my interest in the Eagles floats to the team’s royal connection. Namely, how Princess Diana came to be in possession of Eagles merch in the form of a bomber jacket, which happened to become one of her most iconic looks. Together with Roberta Fiorito