Betting: Who has best value to win AL and NL MVP?
Description: Minty Bets gives her picks for the American League and National League MVP Award futures for the 2023 MLB season.
Garry had just won via knockout at UFC 285, when he was confronted by a fan claiming to be a fighter
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
Jimmy Butler surprised former Chicago Bulls teammate Pau Gasol at his Los Angeles Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Tuesday.
Jalen Lott Rivals.com 2026 Lovejoy athlete Jalen Lott has not even begun his sophomore year of high school, but he is already turning heads in a serious manner. Lott is the son of former Texas cornerback and track standout James Lott and is set to make an impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on both sides of the football next fall.
The college conference expansion talk just won't stop. Neither will the chatter surrounding the potential exodus of some Pac-12 teams for the Big 12.
With the excitement of March Madness approaching, here is a look back at the biggest upsets in NCAA men's tournament history.
In June, before LIV's inaugural event in London, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan informed his membership any player who joined LIV was suspended.
Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix after Max Verstappen cruises to victory and Fernando Alonso claimed stunning podium – but Toto Wolff insists Mercedes need to change their car concept in order to be comeptitive
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Brandon Miller met with the media Wednesday for the first time since having his name involved in a capital murder case
The Chiefs honored three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark’s time in Kansas City with tweets, a video montage and statements.
After a perfect 5-0 homestand, the Warriors have once again taken steps back -- all before playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Draymond Green appeared to give up on a play late in the first half of the Warriors' loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Packers, by all appearances, want to move on from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is at least exploring the possibility of playing for the team that was bought and paid for with Big Pharma profits. So if the Packers trade Rodgers to the Jets, what should Green Bay expect? With Rodgers due to make nearly $60 [more]
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Ross Chastain‘s daring last-lap thrash will forever be memorialized in NASCAR lore. Chastain visited the historic 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track on Tuesday, climbed into a Kubota forklift and helped remove part of the SAFER barrier in Turns 3 and 4, the site of his famed ‘Hail Melon‘ move that propelled him into […]
In a special combine edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald breaks down the biggest QB developments, spotlights a program cranking out alien athletes, and flags a name that put himself on the map big-time.
The Texans' plans at quarterback reportedly involve former Patriots signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.