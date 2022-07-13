Betting: Will Bengals win less than 10 games in 2022?

WAPT - Jackson Videos

The official start to the SEC football season starts in with SEC Media Days. The annual event will be held in Atlanta for the first time since 2018 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel. Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss and new LSU head coach Brian Kelly highlight day one which is Monday, July 18. On the second day of the event Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Alabama head coach Nick Saban headline the coaches holding court.