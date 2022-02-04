Betting: Bengals vs. Rams early betting preview
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their early betting picks in the Bengals vs. Rams matchup.
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their early betting picks in the Bengals vs. Rams matchup.
ESPN predicts the Falcons will hold onto quarterback Matt Ryan in a new offseason feature.
Who should the 49ers target to back up Trey Lance next season?
Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be coaching in the Super Bowl on February 13 and all indications are that he will be named the next head coach of the Vikings as early as February 14. O’Connell opened his Friday press conference by telling reporters that he’d only be answering questions about the Rams and [more]
Here are three props to consider buying now before the hype of this game reaches new levels.
Sean McVay-Zac Taylor is not only the youngest Super Bowl coaching matchup ever, but also a rare meeting between head coach and ex-assistant
PODCAST: Is Josh McDaniels the right fit for the Raiders?
After discovery of new documents, new allegations against team owner Daniel Snyder, committee calls for NFL to release all findings in toxic workplace probe.
The Raiders announced the hiring of Dave Ziegler as their General Manager earlier this week and they announced the hiring of a top lieutenant for him on Wednesday. Champ Kelly will be the team’s assistant G.M. Kelly spent the last seven seasons with the Bears and was their assistant director of player personnel for the [more]
Eagles center Jason Kelce talked about his NFL future on Friday and gave a hint. By Dave Zangaro
Our latest group of 2022 NFL draft prospects to watch for the #Chiefs covers the @seniorbowl
Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.
Following their NFC Championship loss on Sunday to the Rams, the San Francisco 49ers are making coaching moves. The first move reportedly was asking assistant […]
The landmark lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL and three of its teams promises an inevitable trial in open court, featuring compelling testimony from and interrogation of persons like Roger Goodell, Stephen Ross, John Mara, John Elway, Bill Belichick, and more. Unless it doesn’t. The NFL’s first line of defense [more]
Louisiana had the single-largest legal mobile sports bet in history, according to Caesars, with the Houston businessman going all-in on Cincinnati.
Mac Jones represented the AFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Here's how the Patriots quarterback fared in Thursday's festivities.
Altercation took place in parking lot after Rams-49ers gameDaniel Luna, 40, in medically induced coma in hospital Outside Sofi stadium, Inglewood, California. The incident occurred on Sunday during a confrontation in the parking lot. Photograph: Myung J Chun/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Police have arrested the suspect in a violent altercation that badly injured a San Francisco 49ers fan after last weekend’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at LA’s SoFi stad
Could the Steelers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?
A Lions website examined the pros and cons of Matt Nagy becoming Detroit's OC. As you can imagine, the idea sent NFL fans into a frenzy.
Klay had a great answer about what the Warriors need at the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
JuJu Smith-Schuster is, for now, still a Steeler. But he’s expecting to hit free agency next month, and he’s letting the Steelers know he thinks they should step up their game in more than just the contract they offer him. Smith-Schuster was at the Cowboys’ facility to shoot a commercial this week, and he raved [more]