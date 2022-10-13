Betting: Bengals defense will stop Saints

Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

PAM MALDONADO: Hey, Yahoo Sportsbook. Welcome to week 6 of the NFL. I'm Pam Maldonado with Stats That Matter.

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is tied first in the league for touchdowns allowed. The play to make, under 43, Bengals at Saints.

In five games, Cincinnati defense has allowed only five offensive touchdowns, just two in the last three games. The strength of Cincinnati comes in the second half, allowing zero touchdowns in the second half of games this season. 21 total points allowed, all field goals. Bengals spend the entire first half sneaking up on their prey to then pounce in the second half of games.

If the Saints cannot score touchdowns, they will have to turn to its kicker. New Orleans kicker Will Lutz last in the league in field goal percentage with just over 55 and 1/2 field goals made. Nine attempts, only five good.

The Bengals will limit the Saints from putting up touchdowns while New Orleans has trouble scoring field goals. Take the under on 43, Bengals at Saints.

