Betting: Can Bengals Beat Bills in Buffalo?
Minty Bets, Pam Maldonado and Mark Drumheller preview the 2 games on Sunday of NFL Playoffs Divisional Weekend.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
In this two-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling starts the big surprises early
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
Much of the NFL world is already counting the Cowboys out of Sunday's playoff game. That's just the way Micah Parsons likes it. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Deebo Samuel has played in seven playoff games in his 49ers career, and his turn into "Playoff Deebo" definitely is a thing.
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The 49ers are on a great streak, but the Cowboys had a good season too.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy doesn't care how inexperienced 49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy might be. He's preparing for Sunday's game like any other.
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]