Betting: Baylor vs Villanova Preview

K State Online

Gene Taylor, who has led K-State Athletics since 2017, has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 academic year, President Richard Myers and the Kansas State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors announced today.The agreement extends Taylor’s contract through June 30, 2027, with an annual salary of $925,000 beginning in the 2021-2022 academic year. “Gene Taylor has been a steady guiding force during a challenging time for Kansas State Athletics,” said Myers. Taylor, who in June 2020 was named the eighth-best Athletic Director among FBS programs by Stadium, has seen the football program qualify for three bowls, the men’s basketball team win a Big 12 Championship, earn an Elite 8 appearance and advance to two NCAA tournaments and the women’s track and field team win back-to-back Big 12 Outdoor championships.