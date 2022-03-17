ATP betting: Is it time to fade Rafael Nadal?

Men’s tennis has been thrilling in 2022 with Grand Slam title leader Rafael Nadal going 18-0 with three ATP titles, while fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, 18, has been taking the tennis world by storm by winning a title on clay.

On St. Patrick’s Day, we are fortunate to have both players in line to compete in the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal at the Indian Wells Masters. I normally do a video analysis with a pick, but I have a lot of thoughts that I would like to share here instead. Here’s what I envision with both matches on Thursday night.

Rafael Nadal (-240) vs. Nick Kyrgios (+200), 6 p.m. ET

Game spread: 3.5

Game total: 22.5

Nadal has a lot of miles on the court this season and it’s starting to show. Rafa was able to get past American Sebastian Korda in a third-set tiebreak, but it was not without another epic comeback. With split sets, Nadal was down 5-2 in the third with Korda serving out the match. And he won in similar fashion like he did against Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open. Fatigue? Game style?

Rafael Nadal has been fantastic on the ATP Tour this season. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Korda was competitive because he was aggressive on his crosscourt backhand, and he came into the net to shorten points. Similarly, Kyrgios has an aggressive down the line backhand to complement his big serve and net-game play.

Reilly Opelka was competitive against Nadal because of his heavy, big, pinpoint serve. Kyrgios is the best server on tour when he wants to be. Considering this is his first quarterfinal since 2019, I think he wants to be.

Skillset is one thing, fatigue is another. Kyrgios is coming into this rested after having a walkover against Italian Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16, and he hasn't dropped a set in this tournament. Nadal has played 18 matches and six tiebreaks.

Then there's the question of Nadal's health. In an interview after his Round of 16 win over Opelka, Rafa said the pain in his foot was back again. This is the same pain that potentially contributed to his semifinal loss to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinal last year. Pain that we were all hoping was gone after the incredible start he's had this year.

Everyone knows Kyrgios has the potential to be the best player on tour. He is after all one of a handful of players that is undefeated against Djokovic. Since winning the men’s doubles at the Australian Open with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, he has a new fire to his game. The one concern I have, Kyrgios looks great but it's been against a lower caliber of player, all three better on clay than hard court. The true test would have been against Sinner. Still, could an upset be in the cards? Perhaps, but it is Nadal and we’ve seen him win plenty when he was headed for a loss.

Prediction: Nick Kyrgios +3.5 games

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (-265) vs. Cameron Norrie (+220), 8 p.m. ET

Game spread: 3.5

Game total: 22.5

Alcaraz isn’t the future — he’s right now. After reaching the quarterfinals in last year’s US Open, Alcaraz has gone on to win the Next Gen ATP, nearly upset world No. 6 Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open, became the youngest player to break into the Top 20 since 1993, and became the youngest winner of an ATP 500 event at ATP Rio last month.

How is he doing these great things at an insane rate? His full-court game is destroying opponents. Alcaraz has all the tricks in his bag: the drop shot, powerful groundstrokes, a fantastic kick serve, speed and a variety similar to that of his idol, Roger Federer.

Norrie, the defending champ at Indian Wells, is a great player in his own right and looked absolutely stellar in his fourth-round match against another rising star in Jenson Brooksby. Now, it was Brooksby’s first match against a left-handed player on tour since turning pro last year.

I have no doubt that Alcaraz is winning this match. He has defeated Norrie once already in straight sets at the 2021 U.S. Open and has only improved since. His moneyline is high so if you are looking for action, the only way to go is with the game spread.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz Garfia -3.5 games