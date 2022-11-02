Betting: Will App State cover -3 on Thursday?

Pamela Maldonado gives her Power Play for Week 10 of the college football season.

PAMELA MALDONADO: Hey, Yahoo Sportsbook. Welcome to week 10 of college football. I'm Pam Maldonado with my favorite play of the week.

Give me an App State minus 3 on the road to Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers are absolutely vulnerable on defense. In five home games this season, Coastal's defense is giving up an average of 420 yards of offense to opponents, for just over 6 yards per play, both of which are bottom 30 in the FBS.

That's resulted in narrow one score wins. And its first loss of the season to Old Dominion, just two weeks ago. In that game, Coastal's defense gave up 528 yards of offense, 323 rushing yards, for 10 yards per carry.

Old Dominion was bottom 30 in rushing yards entering that match-up. The App State Mountaineers, top 30 in rushing yards, with running back Camerun Peoples leading the charge. Five rushing scores on the season, for 6 and 1/2 average.

Now, you may look at the schedule and see that App State did lose to 3 and 5, Tech State, just a couple of weeks ago. The Mountaineers didn't have Peoples in that lineup. The following week, Peoples returned to full health, and had his best game of the season, rushing for 168 yards, and two ground scores.

For me, this is simple. It is Camerun Peoples against the Coastal Carolina rushing defense. I'm backing Peoples, and I'm backing App State, minus 3 at Coastal Carolina.

