Betting: Can Alabama cover -39.5?

Pamela Maldonado joins Minty Bets to give her sides for the highest total and highest spread of Week 1 for the college football slate.

MINTY BETS: It's college football week one guys. Pam Maldonado joins me to preview two very specific games. One game with the highest point spread on the board and one game with the highest total on the slate. This week, we've got number four Alabama taking on Middle Tennessee. We're seeing Bama as a 39.5 point favorite. So, Pam, I got to ask you, when you see a top ranked team like Alabama take on Middle Tennessee who's unranked, are you going to take the points here or are you going to lay it with Bama?

PAMELA MALDONADO: Both numbers are absolutely absurd. So, you got to keep it simple. Unfortunately, for people who love to bet favorites, I'm going to back the underdog, Middle Tennessee plus 39.5. Crimson Tide doesn't have a solidified quarterback. And now you're asking Alabama to cover a six touchdown spread, just naming a starter this week that still has some question marks.

Ty Simpson has only five pass attempts under his belt. Leading running back with Jahmyr Gibbs off to the NFL. You have an inexperienced quarterback. Already this early week one with a look ahead spot to next week playing on deck, who? My hook 'em horns. So, for Nick Saban, this is less about running up the score and it's going to be more about using this as another spring practice opportunity.

Test things out. Get a feel for things. Iron out the wrinkles. It's an ugly dog if you want to bet this game middle plus 39.5.

MINTY BETS: The highest total of the week goes to South Florida and Western Kentucky. We're seeing the total set at 70.5. So, where are you going with this one, Pam? Over or under?

PAMELA MALDONADO: Life's too short to bet the under, except you got to bet the under, 70.5. When back in and over, I need both offenses to be able to contribute. This is one way traffic. The Hilltoppers averaged 36 points last year. 11th most in the FBS.

The Bulls were averaging 26 points. However, gone is USF's leading running back Brian Battie. Third in the conference for total rushing yards. USF is also down its top two wide receivers. Both gone to Colorado.

The Bulls are even down a kicker, gone over to Notre Dame. So, you have to ask yourself, where is the scoring production coming from for USF? It's one way scoring for Western Kentucky. Under 70.5 is the play.

