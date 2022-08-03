Betting: Should Aidan Hutchinson be the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Ariel Epstein, Minty Bets and Jared Quay discuss their top picks for 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Welcome to the Yahoo Sportsbook. Alongside Minty Bets and Jared Quay, I'm Ariel Epstein. We're going to start looking at the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. The odds are on BET MGM. Let's find some value. Jared, you go first this time. Who's your Defensive Rookie of the Year?

JARED QUAY: It's almost always a defensive lineman or outside linebacker, but I'm not choosing that because I'm a fan of the Ravens. And I think Kyle Hamilton, who slipped in the draft to us is going to win Rookie of the Year. Let's just be honest, all right. This kid is going to go into a great defense already starting.

He has the instincts, not that I have any inside information, though I do. He looks great in practice, there's obviously a video of him getting toasted, but don't overthink that. I think Kyle Hamilton is going to be on one of the better teams. He's going to be one of the better statistic getters. And with that being the case, I think, if they went on his accolades, he's going to be in a Pro Bowl, and probably Rookie of the Year.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: I love the homer pick, go Ravens. Minty, who do you like for Defensive Rookie of the Year?

MINTY BETS: All right, I'm going to be a little square here and go with the favorite, Aidan Hutchinson. Dan Campbell is going to make sure that Hutchinson is put in a good spot to succeed, as their defense ranked 29th in the league overall and recorded the fewest sacks. Aidan is a big guy with speed and power, and as long as the Lions have some sort of improvement defensively, then I like him to take credit and win this award.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Minty, I'm also going with a team that needs to improve on defense. That's the New York Jets. I really like, at 9 to 1, for the Jets defensive end, Jermaine Johnson, to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. His head coach is Robert Saleh, who really did a great job in San Francisco with young defensive linemen and edge rushers.

Just look at Nick Bosa in San Francisco, who won Rookie of the Year. Bosa had nine sacks when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Chase Young from Washington had 7 and 1/2 sacks when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. I'm looking at a defensive player that can get those sacks. Looks like it could be Jermaine Johnson, led by his head coach, Robert Saleh. Give me the 9 to 1 value.

JARED QUAY: No, he went to Florida State. I hope he don't win, it's all about the U.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Here's a recap of our picks for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Minty is going with Aidan Hutchinson, Jared's going with Kyle Hamilton, I've got Jermaine Johnson.