Who’s betting against Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs & 49ers set for Super Bowl clash | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz & Schwab preview Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers book their tickets to Las Vegas. Is anyone still betting against Patrick Mahomes at this point? Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.