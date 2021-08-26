Betting: AFC West Prop Bets
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on two prop bets she is playing for the upcoming NFL season.
Pamela Maldonado goes in depth on two prop bets she is playing for the upcoming NFL season.
Sony Michel reacted to his trade from the Patriots to the Rams with an Instagram story posted Wednesday.
Sony Michel is heading west. The Patriots have traded Michel to the Rams. The Rams are sending either 2022 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks or a 2022 compensatory fourth-round pick (if the Rams get one) to the Patriots in the deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Rams were in the market for [more]
Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones' excellent showing against the Giants at Wednesday's joint practice.
Malik Taylor appears to be a big winner of Packers WR Devin Funchess going to injured reserve.
It seems New England is unhappy with what's unfolding with Cam Newton.
The Patriots reportedly weren't the only team that tried to claim tight end Kahale Warring off waivers this week.
What went down during the Patriots' fight with the Giants at Wednesday's joint practice? Center David Andrews found a clever way to dodge the question.
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
We've rounded up all our bust content to help you avoid the most dangerous players at ADP.
Veteran WR Randall Cobb has been supplying the "whoa" moments during Packers training camp, per the NFL's MVP.
Buccaneers players won't be allowed to leave their team hotel or have visitors on road trips this season regardless of their vaccination status.
Our Derek Okrie ranks the top 20 fantasy football RBs for 2021
In his 2021 version of My Guys, Scott Pianowski reveals the players he's going out of his way to draft.
Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, now with the Arizona Cardinals, said he was told by new teammate Robert Alford, then with the Atlanta Falcons, that his team had started celebrating in the locker room during halftime at Super Bowl LI.
The reunion between the Seahawks and Luke Willson didn’t last very long. Seattle announced on Wednesday that Willson has been released, a day after the tight end signed with the club. Willson also participated in Tuesday’s practice. Willson has spent the majority of his career with Seattle though he’s also played for the Lions, Raiders, [more]
Dwayne Haskins isn't the same quarterback he was when he arrived in Pittsburgh in January. The self-doubt that crept in following his ignominious flameout in Washington is gone, replaced by a sense of confidence he believes will help him stick around when rosters are trimmed to 53 next Tuesday. “I think being here (allows me) to be myself,” Haskins said Wednesday after being named the starter for Pittsburgh's preseason finale against Carolina on Friday night.
The RB2 options this season are tough to navigate. Our analysts reveal four backs they're avoiding in drafts, and explain why you should do the same.
Only four NFL teams are below 89 percent COVID-vaccination rate:
The nation's top recruit had Florida in his top three a few weeks ago but now the Gators find their rivals ahead of them in the race.
Highlighting one player that could be traded from each NFL team before Week 1.