Betting: ACC Football Preview
Pamela Maldonado previews ACC football for the 2021 season, including which teams she considers to be overrated and underrated.
Pamela Maldonado previews ACC football for the 2021 season, including which teams she considers to be overrated and underrated.
Cornerback CJ Henderson was on the practice field at Jaguars training camp on Tuesday and that’s been a rare sight this summer. It was just the second time that Henderson has practiced with the rest of the club. He was on the COVID-19 list to open camp and he was excused from a scrimmage over [more]
Much of the attention and press coverage that Netflix garners for its original content tends to be the result of the streamer’s buzzy TV projects. Think Stranger Things (ugh, no Season 4 until next year!) or The Crown. However, as we’ve detailed in a series of posts starting with this one over the past several … The post Best comedy movies on Netflix: Our favorites in every genre, from rom-coms to animated comedies appeared first on BGR.
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood and head coach Nick Saban lift last season's national championship trophy. Photo | USA Today Several of Alabama's stars have moved on, but the expectation surrounding the Crimson Tide remains the same.
Should the Saints consider trading for Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson, the 9th pick in the 2020 draft?
The Raptors are reportedly listening to offers, but it seems unlikely Pascal Siakam will be on the move.
The Preseason Coaches Poll is out? Do you agree with where Ohio State is?
When you’re the starting quarterback for an NFL team and the team that employs you makes it known that they intend to draft a quarterback with a Top 5 pick in that year’s NFL Draft, it’s only natural for you to believe your time with that team is coming to an end sooner than later. [more]
The defending national champion will open the 2021 season at No. 1 in one prominent college football poll. Who else made the cut?
The Fighting Irish again are firmly in the preseason top 10, but they have to replace a star quarterback and fill other major holes on offense.
Dennis Schroder's market in free agency has been quiet, which he did not expect after rejecting an extension from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Draymond Green offered some strong comments on Instagram.
Bust of football quarterback compared to movie villains
Cameron Burrell, the son of Olympians Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell, won NCAA championships in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay.
Dennis Schröder gambled on himself by turning down an $80 million extension from the Lakers, and it hasn't gone to plan.
Preseason poll reactions have Oklahoma underrated at No. 3, Texas overrated at No. 19.
ESPN's Zach Lowe made the case as to why a Ben Simmons-Draymond Green frontcourt pairing potentially could work.
The documentary reveals details of the brawl that have never been told – from Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Chaundee Brown Jr. has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.
A look through the #49ers first unofficial depth chart of the year with some not-so-firm conclusions.