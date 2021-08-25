Betting: AAC and Mountain West Football Preview
Pamela Maldonado previews AAC and Mountain West football for the 2021 season, including two teams she considers to be underrated.
There are just 11 more days to go until Penn State football returns. We know Micah Parsons will be watching!
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell knows all the talk about expected playoff expansion, conference realignment and the impact all of that could have on the American Athletic Conference. For Fickell and the eighth-ranked Bearcats, those are future discussions. Dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder and All-America cornerback Ahmad Gardner are among 16 returning starters for the defending AAC champion Bearcats, the overwhelming favorite to repeat.
11 days until Georgia football kickoff: Aaron Murray
The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann and defensive back Will Parks on Monday as they made the next round of roster cuts ahead of their preseason finale. Charlton was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2017 draft, but he's been unable to break into a consistent role in the NFL.
With Tuesday’s deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players upcoming, Washington has moved on from four players. The Football Team announced that cornerback Jordan Brown, offensive tackle Rick Leonard, linebacker Justin Phillips, and defensive tackle Justus Reed have been cut. Brown, Leonard, and Phillips each spent time on Washington’s practice squad last year, though none [more]
Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Branch is the senior candidate and Vermeil is the nominee in the coaches category picked Tuesday by a five-person committee of Hall of Fame voters. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Branch and Vermeil must receive 80% of the vote from the entire 49-member selection committee when it meets early next year.
USA TODAY Sports examines six teams that could have breakthrough seasons and be the next Coastal Carolina, from Nevada to Texas-San Antonio.
Raiders legendary WR Cliff Branch named senior committee finalist for Hall of Fame
Instant observations and takeaways from the Eagles joint practice session with the Jets
Once again, Yahoo Sports has simulated an entire NFL season, and while the champion isn't surprising, plenty else is — including Colin Kaepernick's return.
It seems New England is unhappy with what's unfolding with Cam Newton.
Jerry Jones, of all people, just exposed the argument that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “personal choice” for the selfish nonsense that it is.
For the second phase of NFL roster cuts, the Pittsburgh Steelers reduced their roster from 85 to 80 players.
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
The Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC banding together is what needs to be done after the SEC grabbed Texas and Oklahoma. Will the conferences make it work?
The Patriots called it a "misunderstanding." Here's how Cam Newton accidentally violated NFL rules.
The Cowboys released the ex-CFL star after less than a week; the team has no active kickers at the moment for Sunday's preseason finale. | From @ToddBrock24f7