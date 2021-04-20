Betting: Will 49ers take Mac Jones with 3rd overall pick?
Frank Schwab breaks down the betting odds for the San Francisco 49ers 3rd overall pick.
Watch some of the top highlights from North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's second pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft
Sage Rosenfels wants you to know he was wrong.
Another veteran is returning to the Jags' roster in RB Dare Ogunbowale, who started in two games last season.
Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will introduce 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025, expanding the automaker's electric vehicle lineup to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050. The company will increase its number of electric models to around 70 from currently offered 55, it said in a statement. The new BEV model Toyota bZ series, which was unveiled at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, is aimed for China, the United States and Europe, the carmaker said.
Toyota pioneered the world's most successful hybrid car but when it comes to pure electric vehicles it has some catching up to do, especially in China. The Hong Guang Mini EV, a tiny, no-frills car made by a General Motors joint venture that costs under $5,000 is a smash hit in the world's biggest car market while Toyota has yet to launch its own small, low-cost electric vehicle in China. Toyota, the world's biggest carmaker, is set to unveil its solution at the Shanghai auto show on April 19: a new universal platform for electric vehicles (EVs) called e-TNGA that will underpin an array of models from small runarounds to large SUVs.
The 49ers used the No. 1 overall choice on quarterback Alex Smith in 2005. Smith retired Monday after 16 NFL seasons, the first eight spent in San Francisco. Smith went 38-36-1 with the 49ers, passing for 14,280 yards with 81 touchdowns and 63 interceptions. The 49ers traded Smith to the Chiefs after the 2012 season, [more]
The prop on who will go third in the draft will be one of the more popular ones on the board.
Peter King shares the latest whispers he's heard from around the league with the NFL draft less than two weeks away.
Trey Lance had his second pro day on Monday and a former Eagle was out there catching passes from him. By Reuben Frank
A collapse from 1st to 7th helped seal Mourinho's fate.
With one notable performance exception, Denny Hamlin made the absolute most of back-to-back short-track races in his home state, leading the most laps at each Martinsville Speedway last week and in Sunday’s stop at Richmond Raceway. In both instances, though, his dominance was not rewarded with his first checkered flag of the 2021 NASCAR Cup […]
Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday. In the end, the Briton also set the fastest lap and took a precious bonus point that kept him in the championship lead despite losing out to Red Bull rival and race winner Max Verstappen.
The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.
Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.
MIAMI (AP) Kevin Durant's thigh is the new big concern for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant was forced to leave the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday early in the first quarter with a bruised left thigh, and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said it'll likely be Monday at the earliest before the team knows whether it will keep the two-time NBA Finals MVP out of more games. ''We'll see how he wakes up and go from there,'' Nash said.
The Vancouver Canucks returned to the ice after a COVID-19 outbreak prompted nearly four weeks of worrying, wondering and waiting. Bo Harvat scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into the extra period, giving the Canucks a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. “This isn’t just your regular win during the regular season," coach Travis Green said.
LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."
Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte will miss at least one week after being diagnosed with a fractured left rib. The Marlins said Monday that an MRI exam detected a non-displaced fracture in Marte's 12th rib. Marte suffered the injury while batting in the ninth inning of Sunday's 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Ben Askren wishes he had listened to his cornermen as his fight unfolded with Jake Paul.