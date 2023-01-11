Betting: Are 49ers best value on Wild Card Saturday?
Minty Bets and Pamela Maldonado preview Saturday’s slate of NFL wild card weekend with Seahawks-49ers and Chargers-Jaguars.
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The playoff schedule is officially here.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll views the wild-card matchup between Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers as a "chess match" for the coaches.
The first injury report looks good
Here are two spots to attack in the first round of the playoffs.
Last season, it was he was washed up. This season it was he was foolish, sending Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner away. Now look.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars play Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Here is all the info you need to get ready for a big weekend of playoff football.
The next several days are forecast to bring more rain to Northern California after a soaked Tuesday, with the exception of a break from wet weather on Thursday. Here is the breakdown.
The 49ers are going into the playoffs having won 10 in a row ... and they're the healthiest they've been since Week 1.
We're picking some upsets in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. Which teams could shock the favorites and advance to the NFL Divisional Round?
Tackle Blake Brandel is back at practice for the Vikings. Brandel suffered an MCL injury in December and missed the final four games of the season. The Vikings designated him for return on Wednesday, which opens a 21-day window for him to be activated. Brandel started at left tackle when Christian Darrisaw missed time earlier [more]
The Colts added an interior lineman off waivers as the Cowboys prepared their playoff roster