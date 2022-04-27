Betting: 2022 NFL Draft - Wide Receivers

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Titans have exercised the fifth-year option for defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, the team announced. That locks in Simmons for 2023 at $10.7 million, which is fully guaranteed. The move was expected. Simmons, the 19th overall choice in 2019, is coming off his first Pro Bowl and made second-team All-Pro. He totaled a career-best 8.5 [more]