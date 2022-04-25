Betting: 2022 NFL Draft - Quarterbacks

Minty Bets is joined by Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado to discuss their best bets for the 2022 NFL Draft.

MINTY BETS: The NFL draft takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. I'm Minty Bets, and joining me is Jared Quay and Pam Maldonado, and we're here to talk quarterback selection. Now, typically, quarterbacks were the first ones to be selected, but this year, we kind of have a weaker QB class. So here are our picks for the position. Jared, let's start with you. Who do you have?

JARED QUAY: I'm taking Kenny Pickett to go over the 12th pick. I don't think he gets drafted high. Not only is it a weaker quarterback class, but it's also a stacked skill position class because of COVID and all the people who delayed another year. With that being the case, I don't see any quarterback going super early.

I know teams may trade back into the first round to get some of these quarterbacks like Willis and Pickett, but over 12 and 1/2 is just ridiculous. Even teams that are quarterback needy like the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons will probably go skill position or offensive line there. So I don't see anyone going top 10, and I definitely don't see Kenny Pickett going before a 12th pick.

MINTY BETS: All righty. Pam, what do you have for us?

PAMELA MALDONADO: I'm going to go with total quarterback's under 3 and 1/2. The market seems to be in agreement that it is an underwhelming quarterback class. There is greater of a need for having passed rushers, offensive linemen, and definitely wide receivers. You have Liberty's Malik Willis, who could go to the Steelers. You have Pitt's Kenny Pickett, as Jared alluded, could go to the Titans late in the first round.

The big question mark for me is Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, who is projected to go number 32 with the Lions. To me, I am asking myself, is he a first round draft pick. I think a lot of question marks are still up in the air for him. He had the most touchdowns and the most downfield passes only in his senior year.

So the question is, is that sustainable and telling of what his progression was, or is it because he had a really great offensive line in a weaker conference. I'm not convinced that he's entirely a first round draft pick. The market seems to agree. It's a heavy [? juice, ?] but I like the under in total quarterbacks in the first round.

MINTY BETS: All righty, and I am going with Malik Willis under 10 and 1/2. Now, Willis has got a cannon of an arm. He's one of those mobile quarterbacks that's not only fast, but he can take hits and break tackles, and there are quite a few teams in need of a quarterback, like the Panthers, the Falcons, and the Seahawks.

MINTY BETS: All righty, and I am going with Malik Willis under 10 and 1/2. Now, Willis has got a cannon of an arm. He's one of those mobile quarterbacks that's not only fast, but he can take hits and break tackles, and there are quite a few teams in need of a quarterback, like the Panthers, the Falcons, and the Seahawks.

So hopefully one of those teams snags him early, because I really like the under at 10 and 1/2. And to recap our picks, Jared has Kenny Pickett over pick 12 and 1/2. Pam has under 3 and 1/2 quarterbacks in the first round, and I've got Malik Willis under pick 10 and 1/2.

