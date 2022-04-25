Betting: 2022 NFL Draft - Defensive Line
Minty Bets, Jared Quay, and Ariel Epstein break down their best bets involving defensive linemen for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Free agent pass rusher Rasheem Green visited the Texans on Monday, according to the NFL’s wire. He previously had visits to the Panthers and Ravens. Green, 24, entered the NFL as a third-round choice of the Seahawks in 2018, and he spent his first four seasons in Seattle. He appeared in every game last season, [more]
Travon Walker has passed Aidan Hutchinson as the betting favorite to be the first overall pick.
Walker's NFL draft rise can be traced to his big national-title game performance, as well as showing out at the NFL combine.
Do NFL teams overvalue first-round draft picks?
The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are trading picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Here's what the Pats are getting in the swap.
Peter King gives his first-round picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Jags making a surprising No. 1 selection, an edge rusher slipping and more.
With the 2022 NFL draft just days away, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections, with a handful of trades
Let's take a look at a few trade scenarios the team could consider if they're interested in adding a veteran with a better résumé than Geno Smith.
With three first-round picks, the Eagles are sure to pull at least one stunner. Maybe two or three.
The inexact science of the NFL draft yields a wide variety of outcomes for first-round draft choices, and the Green Bay Packers are no exception.
The Houston Texans trade with the Seattle Seahawks — who get Kayvon Thibodeaux as a result — in the latest mock draft from NBC Sports' Peter King.
Mike Tomlin spoke briefly about Stephon Tuitt during today's pre-draft press conference.
Did Mike Tomlin hint at the direction the Steelers might take at No. 20?
Making all 11 picks for the Green Bay Packers in this last mock draft before the 2022 NFL draft.
Although many fans and analysts think that the Patriots will take a high profile linebacker or wide receiver with their first round pick, PFT's Peter King has them making a more obscure selection