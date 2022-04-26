Betting: 2022 NFL Draft - Defensive Backs
Ariel Epstein is joined by Pamela Maldonado to discuss their best bets for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ariel Epstein is joined by Pamela Maldonado to discuss their best bets for the 2022 NFL Draft.
Peter King gives his first-round picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Jags making a surprising No. 1 selection, an edge rusher slipping and more.
The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are trading picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. Here's what the Pats are getting in the swap.
The Bears brought in a new regime for 2022 with General Manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. And one of their first moves was to trade edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers. That move made it look like Chicago was in the business of picking up assets for the future, so other [more]
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are on the outs, as the dynamic playmaker looks for a new team and a new contract.
With the 2022 NFL draft just days away, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections, with a handful of trades
Raiders have reportedly had discussions with the Packers regarding a trade involving Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller
A record eight teams have two first-round draft choices. The Eagles are one of those teams, holding picks No. 15 and 18. They had three first-round picks before a trade with the Saints. That doesn’t mean the Eagles will sit tight now. They are “among the most notable teams making calls about moving up,” Ian [more]
Here is the full draft order for the 2022 NFL draft.
This year's draft class doesn't have great quarterback talent, but that doesn't mean teams won't force it - and when they do, the Eagles can capitalize. By Adam Hermann
Lions 7-round mock draft mission from @DerekOkrie: Fill needs, draft good players, obtain great value
Touchdown Wire's, Laurie Fitzpatrick reveals her mock draft as the first round comes closer.
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis predict how the first round of the 2022 NFL draft will unfold in The Times' beat writers' mock draft.
Phil Mickelson stunned the world of golf on Monday night by joining Sergio Garcia in signing up for the first Saudi rebel event in St Albans in June.
Did Mike Tomlin hint at the direction the Steelers might take at No. 20?
This year's NFL draft could prove crucial to the hopes of contenders and rebuilding franchises alike. Here's a game plan for all 32 teams.
Highlighting ideal wide receiver options for the Packers in each round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Kyle Schwarber, who lost it after a ninth-inning call by Ángel Hernández, sounded off after the game.
Although many fans and analysts think that the Patriots will take a high profile linebacker or wide receiver with their first round pick, PFT's Peter King has them making a more obscure selection
New England met with Romeo Doubs for the third time. Interesting.
Mike Tomlin spoke briefly about Stephon Tuitt during today's pre-draft press conference.