Betting 101: 3 tips for jumpstarting your college football handicapping

We have college football this weekend. Man, that feels great to say. Watching football is one of life’s pure joys but wagering on football can bring both a thrill and heartache. Whether you are new to betting on football or even if you are experienced, there are a few tips that could help you be a winning bettor this season.

Tip No. 1: Focus on a conference you know best

Born and raised in Texas, I knew nothing but Big 12 football — every team, every player, every nuance. Naturally, that was the conference I started betting on first before expanding my palate to other conferences like MACtion and so forth. If you live on the West Coast, then you’re likely to be more familiar with the Pac-12. If you live in the Midwest, then you’re likely to be more familiar with the Big Ten.

Starting with a single conference is not only the smart thing to do as a new bettor but also easier to manage. With every conference housing about 10 teams, break it down even further and focus on just a handful of teams. For example, if you want to keep focus on the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), then keep to just the Coastal division within the conference. If you like the Big Ten, focus on just the East.

Narrowing down your options this way will not only help you get stronger with your handicapping but it will also help keep you sane. There are a lot of college football teams and a lot of games on Saturdays but if you focus on just a handful, then suddenly, the 60-game slate is now just five. A handful of games are more manageable. As you get more comfortable, you can expand your options of conferences, teams, etc.

Look for strength against weakness

One thing you often hear me hammer in my analysis is strength versus weakness. It is such a basic concept but can work wonders for simplifying a process. To me, the single-most important aspect of a football team is the offensive line. It doesn’t matter who is behind center as quarterback if the guys up front can’t protect him. If a team is vulnerable at QB protection and facing a defense that has a strong pass rush, more often than not, I’m looking to back the team with the pass rush in some fashion, via covering a spread, winning outright, etc.

That’s just one example. Generally speaking, if you know an offense is a one-dimensional run-heavy offense, is the defense they are facing good or bad against the run? If an offense is a one-dimensional pass-heavy team, is the defense they are facing good or bad against the pass? Take this concept and apply it to the parts of the game you understand best.

Of course, it’s never just black and white but this could give you a good starting point in your handicapping process.

Keep a record of your wagers

I recently wrote an article explaining this in detail, but similar to bankroll management, it’s a concept that could never be talked about too much. I can’t stress enough the importance of keeping track of your bets. If I am looking for strength versus weakness in teams, I’m actually also looking for strength versus weakness in my bets.

If you know the Big 12 well, but decided to venture to Pac-12 games and it’s not panning out, your record will reflect that. So, focus less on the Pac-12 and focus more on the Big 12. If you are solid with underdog wagers but can’t find stride with betting on favorites, then adjust your strategy.

Keeping a record of every wager type you make will help you become a better sports bettor. The numbers don’t lie.

Bankroll management

I just mentioned that you can never talk about bankroll management too much. You hear it over and over again so I’ll keep it simple.

Don’t wager what you can’t afford to lose.

Keep your betting bankroll separate from your life roll (bills, gas, rent, etc.).

Never chase a loss (there’s more football next week).

Lower unit sizing for live bets (half unit) versus pre-game bets (one unit). This is more of a suggestion based on the volatility of in-game wagering considering you are making a decision in a short amount of time.

Don’t be afraid to take a break if you’re on a losing streak but also don’t get too overly confident if you’re on a hot streak. Be neutral.

Good luck this football season. Have fun. Be smart. Remember that it’s a marathon, not a sprint. And don’t forget, it’s about cashing tickets.