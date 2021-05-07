For better or worse: Steelers offensive positional units after the draft

With the 2021 NFL draft in the rearview mirror, it is time to break down the Steelers positional units a bit more. Success in the NFL is all about growth and improvement. Which ones are better than last season and which ones are not? Let’s start with the offense.

Quarterbacks

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Ben Roethlisberger is back, Mason Rudolph has another year of growth and Dwayne Haskins is a former first-round pick. This group is better than the one that finished last season.

Running backs

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Replacing James Conner with Najee Harris was definitely an upgrade. Anthony McFarland is a year older and his old college coach is now the Steelers offensive coordinator. This group is still not great but definitely better.

Wide receivers

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers wide receiver depth chart stayed essentially the same this season thanks to the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster. I tend to lean toward this group actually being better now because there is no way Diontae Johnson will have a season as bad as he did in 2020.

Tight ends

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This unit is all about the swap of Vance McDonald who retired and his replacement Pat Freiermuth. If you believe Freiermuth is an upgrade, this group is better. Personally, I don't see this unit this season as better just based on how things stand now. Freiermuth is still just a rookie and isn't the accomplished physical blocker McDonald was.

Offensive line

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

No unit on the roster is having more of a makeover than the offensive line. The Steelers will have a minimum of three new starters and as of right now there's no way I can say this group is better right now.

1

1