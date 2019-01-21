For better or worse, Sean McVay in the Super Bowl is bittersweet for Redskins fans originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Sean McVay left the Redskins after the 2016 season to take over as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, McVay will lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.

For Redskins fans, no matter what the reality of trying to keep McVay in 2016, it must sting that the 32-year-old head coach is at the top of his profession.

Meanwhile, the Redskins haven't made the playoffs since the 2015 season.

There is a dose of reality that needs to be served up.

Keeping McVay in Washington probably was never going to happen. Jay Gruden had already promoted McVay to offensive coordinator, but it was obvious McVay wanted to be a head coach. An NFL team cannot keep an assistant from interviewing for a head coach position.

On a personal level, Gruden and McVay first worked together in 2008 with the Bucs. The two worked together on the Florida Tuskers staff in 2009. Knowing that, how could Gruden do anything but support McVay getting his chance to be a head coach?

Still, it's tough for Redskins fans to see McVay heading to the Super Bowl.

Many wonder what might have been if McVay got promoted to the top job in D.C.. It's a fun theory, but it's not reality.

