For better or worse, Ole Miss football will attack Egg Bowl the Lane Kiffin way

OXFORD — Ole Miss football wideout Dayton Wade did not fully understand the nature of the Rebels' annual Thanksgiving scuffle with Mississippi State until he jogged onto the field last season and the hits started flying.

And how could he? The hate-fueled ferocity associated with the Egg Bowl is uniquely Mississippi. Wade, a Western Kentucky transfer from Atlanta, had little to prepare him for what he stepped into.

"Once I realized what it meant, it made me switch into another gear," Wade said Monday.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has constructed his program in such a way that several Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will undergo similar baptisms when they travel to Davis Wade Stadium on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN).

Among the 27 starters and co-starters listed on offense and defense for the Rebels this week, 11 are transfers set to play in their first Egg Bowl having grown up outside Mississippi.

"In this day and age, most of these guys – or a lot of the guys in the room – haven't been a part of this rivalry or know very much, which sometimes can be good, too," Kiffin said. "You can be over-excited and get penalties and try to do different things than you normally do."

Kiffin's preferred approach to the Egg Bowl is well established and has not changed after suffering his first defeat in the rivalry game last season.

Entering his fourth matchup with Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6), Kiffin will not amplify the emotion associated with the event when speaking to his players.

"We just gotta prepare really well and play really well," Kiffin said. "And I feel like we've done that two of three games. And so, we don't really build it up and do different things and stuff. And I don't worry too much about them being too excited for it."

Those players who have experienced the game before can provide the emotional impetus.

Linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk, who grew up in Louisville, Mississippi, compared the Egg Bowl to war.

Quarterback Jaxon Dart, who fell short in his first rivalry experience last season, said the defeat has been eating at him since he walked off the field.

For his part, Wade has been trying to prepare this year's crop of newcomers for what they're about to face.

"(The coaches) are trying to stay out of the emotion of it," veteran Ole Miss edge rusher Cedric Johson said. "Obviously, I feel like we'll have the emotion in it, a lot of guys. So I feel like they're trying to keep it the same as every other game, keep the preparation the same. Because it's just another game. But, it's the next big game for us, so we're gonna bring the emotion. They just get us prepared."

It's an approach consistent with how Kiffin has built his Ole Miss program. His "pro mindset" mantra prioritizes pragmatism over manufactured fervor, and Kiffin has yet to make an exception for the Egg Bowl.

"Just continuing the preparation," Kiffin said. "We're in our short week here, so just trying to maximize the situation that we're in, the schedule. I think guys have been attentive. But a lot of work to do."

