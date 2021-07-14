Better or Worse: Evaluating Chargers defense ahead of training camp

The Chargers lost a few of their starters from last season, but added a few in correspondence via free agency and the draft.

But how do they compare from the end of the 2020 regular season to now?

First up was the offense. Now, we shift gears to the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive Line

Offseason moves: Lost Isaac Rochell as an unrestricted free agent to Colts. Signed Christian Covington.

Summary: On paper, the Chargers possess a decent-looking interior, with the starters being Linval Joseph, Justin Jones and Jerry Tillery. Joseph will start at nose tackle after a promising season. Jones has yet to unlock his full potential, but as a defensive end in the new scheme, his traits will do him wonders. Like Jones, Tillery will fit in perfectly, where his skillset profiles better, given his length, strength and power. Behind them, there’s Christian Covington, Cortez Broughton and Breiden Fehoko. Covington has proven himself as a valuable rotational defending who is capable of disrupting the backfield, whether it’s rushing the passer or stopping the run. Broughton hasn’t done much since entering the league in 2019, but he has some versatility. Fehoko, an undrafted free agent, showed promise at nose tackle in his rookie season in 2020.

Verdict: Same, lacking depth

Edge Defender/Outside Linebacker

Offseason moves: Signed Kyler Fackrell from Giants. Drafted Chris Rumph II (fourth-round). Lost Nick Vigil to Vikings. Melvin Ingram remains unsigned.

Summary: With Ingram no longer taking the spotlight, Uchenna Nwosu enters the season as a starter. Yet to display himself with a full-time role, the anticipation with Nwosu going into the 2021 season is real. Not only has he flashed enough to be an impactful starter but the sky is limit knowing what head coach Brandon Staley was able to produce a career year with Leonard Floyd with the Rams last season. Bosa, one of the team’s best defensive play-makers, will play on the “edge” of the defense, but he will be used inside and outside and will have a variety of responsibilities, with the primary one being to get after the quarterback. When the team deploys situational pass-rushers, Fackrell will be the go-to option. Rumph has plenty of potential but he will need to get stronger and put on more mass.

Story continues

Verdict: Same

Inside Linebacker

Offseason moves: Drafted Nick Niemann (sixth-round). Lost Denzel Perryman to Panthers.

Summary: The highly anticipated duo of Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill was short-lived after Tranquill suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2020 season. After having nearly a full year to recover, the boys will be back in town. Murray experienced growing pains right off the bat, but he made consistent growth week in and week out, with his best football coming towards the end of the season. He should be in for a strong sophomore season. Having Tranquill’s play-making skills, both against the run and pass, will be very beneficial. Kyzir White has drawn some injury concerns, but he showed major strides last season. Like Tranquill and Murray, White could be due for his best season yet. Los Angeles added Niemann to primarily serve as a special teams ace.

Verdict: Same

Cornerback

Offseason moves: Signed Ryan Smith. Re-signed Michael Davis and Brandon Facyson. Drafted Asante Samuel Jr. Released Casey Hayward.

Summary: Davis will fill in as one of the starters on the outside. Chris Harris Jr. will mainly man the slot, but he will move outside in base. Like how Staley used Troy Hill with the Rams, Samuel Jr. will be in a similar situation, playing inside and outside. Facyson, who impressed in spring practices, will be fighting for playing time. Smith has experience as a starter, but he was signed to help the special teams department. The team also has Tevaughn Campbell, Donte Vaughn and John Brannon, who will all be competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Verdict: Slightly better

Safety

Offseason moves: Drafted Mark Webb. Lost Rayshawn Jenkins to Jaguars.

Summary: The Chargers get the heart and soul of the defense back now that Derwin James is finally healthy after missing the entire 2020 season with an injury. Adderley enters year hopeful of turning things around after two rocky seasons. By utilizing his versatility and allowing him to be more aggressive, where he can play closer to the line of scrimmage, the staff believes they will be able to get the most out of him. Alohi Gilman, a sixth-round pick of last year’s draft, is a candidate to play that ‘Money’ role also known as a sub-package linebacker. Webb, this year’s seventh-round pick, is currently seen as special teams ace. However, his versatility, athleticism and traits in coverage and against the run could earn him playing time this season.

Verdict: Slightly better, lacking depth