For better or worse in 2023: TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a ton of untapped potential on offense. One of the best offensive skill players the Steelers have is tight end Pat Freiermuth. He is the perfect example of the modern tight end with the ability to catch the football and run block.

Last season, Freiermuth had his best season with 63 receptions for 732 receiving yards. He did see a dip in his receiving touchdowns going from seven in 2021 to only two in 2022. Much of this had to do with the change at quarterback from Ben Roethlisberger to Kenny Pickett.

2023 promises to be a better season for the Steelers as a whole but does it mean Freiermuth will improve? There are three things working against Freiermuth this season. First, it’s Pickett. This offense is going to go exactly as far as Pickett takes them.

Second, there is a long list of skill players and the distribution of opportunities will be a mixed bag. And finally, offensive coordinator Matt Canada has shown an infinite capacity for making bad decisions when it comes to the offense so Freiermuth might end up the odd man out in the passing game.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire