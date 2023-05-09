For better or worse in 2023: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

It only took three and a half games for Kenny Pickett to win the starting quarterback job with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. And while he had some serious growing pains in the first half of the season. Pickett finished the year strong enough that there is hope for the 2023 season.

But at least part of the team’s late-season success had to do with Pittsburgh leaning heavily on the run game, taking the onus away from Pickett to carry the offense.

For the season, Pickett averaged 184.9 passing yards per game. This ranked him 30th in the NFL. He also averaged 6.2 yards per attempt. This ranked 33rd in the league.

On paper, Pickett literally has to get better. If you don’t believe this to be the case, you must feel like Pickett is a wasted pick. The AFC North is highly competitive in part because of high-level quarterback play. Cast your vote and tell us if Pickett will be better or worse in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire