For better or worse in 2023: Steelers LB T.J. Watt

Last season was a forgettable one for Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt saw his first round of injuries in 2022 which forced him to miss all or part of nine games. Watt played more than one game at less than 100 percent last season as well as he tried to work himself back after a partially torn pectoral and other injuries.

Yet he still found a way to get 5.5 sacks. Keep that in perspective when we project the upcoming season. Watt’s down year in the books had nothing to do with anything but a couple of freak injuries and when he was on the field, the entire team was better.

So let’s look at it two ways. First the stats. Watt played six healthy games last season. Maybe. And found his way to 5.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 39 tackles. You project those numbers out to a full 17 games and you finish with 15.5 sacks, six interceptions and 110 tackles.

Aside from the sack numbers, those numbers would be absolutely spectacular. Probably a bit unrealistic. But would you consider 15.5 sacks just one season removed from the Defensive Player of the Year award better or worse?

Second, let’s look at the impact. The Steelers win when Watt is on the field. That’s the bottom line. The entire defense is better when he is on the field, even if he isn’t the one making the plays. Look at outside linebacker Alex Highsmith who had a career-high 14.5 sacks last season. The bulk of those came when Watt was on the field, not when he was hurt.

For us, we expect Watt to be better in 2023. We will dig more into his potential for another huge sack season as training camp goes on but by all measures, we are going better for this year if for no other reason than he will be healthy.

