For better or worse in 2023: DT Cam Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward heads into his 13th season in 2023 and doesn’t seem like he’s slowing down. In 2022, Heyward put together another strong showing with 10.5 sacks. The second-highest total of his career. Does Heyward have the Fountain of Youth?

For years, it has felt like Heyward was doing it all on his own on the Steelers defensive line, especially since the team lost Stephon Tuitt. However, Heyward has never shied away from a heavy workload and has always seemed to find another gear when the team needs it.

This season Pittsburgh has brought in some reinforcements for Heyward on the defensive line. Breiden Fehoko and Keeanu Benton as interior bullies who play with power. When it comes to being better, it might be more of a case where the Steelers don’t need to ask as much from Heyward in 2023 thanks to the additions.

Heyward heads into the 2023 season as the team’s No. 2 All-Time sack leader with 78.5. This puts him just two behind former Steeler linebacker James Harrison. Look for Heyward to have a little extra motivation to takes that top spot as early in the season as possible.

