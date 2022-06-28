Who will have better Week 1 'comeback' performance: Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley? 'GMFB'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New York GiantsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Carolina PanthersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
"GMFB" discusses who will have better Week 1 "comeback" performance between Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey or New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network