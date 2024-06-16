'How do we make that better?': UNM's offensive, defensive coordinators detail 'productive' spring

Jun. 15—It was, at the very least, a start.

In 2007, BYU football hired Jason Beck and Nick Howell as offensive and defensive interns, respectively. Beck had just finished his final season as a backup quarterback with the Cougars and abandoned plans of being a lawyer to give coaching a go; Howell had left his post as the head coach at Ben Lomond (Utah) High School for his first opportunity at the collegiate level.

And in a couple offices tucked down a hallway, away from those of position coaches and coordinators at BYU's facility, that's where their careers began — even if they sometimes felt a little more detached than not.

"If you (were) in your office and working, it just seemed like you (were) gonna have to walk down the hallway and just do a round," Beck remembered, "just to make sure you don't get left out or forgotten if some meeting came."

"Like no one even knew we were there," Howell laughed.

Seventeen years later, Beck and Howell don't share office space tucked away somewhere on the second floor of the Tow Diehm Facility. Nor are there any worries that New Mexico's offensive and defensive coordinators won't be looped into the next meeting as they prepare for their first season with the Lobos.

But after a little under six months on the job, there's been enough time for the two to reflect on the start of their tenures at UNM and what they've seen from their respective units.

"Our focus right now is, 'okay, here's what we've been doing good — now how do we make that better?'" Beck said.

A longtime quarterbacks coach under head coach Mendenhall and former Syracuse offensive coordinator, Beck said spring practice for the offense wasn't as much about scheme as it was about buy-in, specifically from "the right guys." Quarterback Devon Dampier remains at the top of that group, entering and emerging from the spring as UNM's unquestioned starter after putting up 10 total touchdowns as a backup last season.

"He's a smart kid, so I was impressed with how quickly he picks things up and learns," UNM's offensive coordinator said. "And then his decision-making — when it comes down to it, that's what it's all about, making high speed decisions and he did a nice job of that this spring. So, I think as he continues to get more reps and (gets) more comfortable, hopefully those things just continue."

And after inheriting an offensive line that lost all five of its primary starters last season, Beck said he was pleased with how their top five developed throughout the spring, specifically citing Texas A&M Commerce transfer McKenzie Agnello and East Carolina transfer Richard Pearce for the leadership they brought to the room. Agnello and Pearce ended spring working with Jawaun Singletary, Baraka Beckett and Wallace Unamba as the unofficial first team offensive line, contributing to a once-precarious situation Beck now feels "solid and good" about.

Beck also envisions that UNM will be able to spread it around more to different skill players, a byproduct of their perceived quality in a "productive" spring for wide receivers and running backs alike. For instance, he said it hasn't been determined how UNM will manage carries for running backs Andrew Henry, Eli Sanders and Javen Jacobs — who saw plenty of time flexed out this spring — given what each brings to the table.

"The nice part with Javen is he gives you a little bit of both," he said. "I think Javen's gonna be playing, it's just a matter of how much does he carry (and) how much do you throw it to him. But if (each back's production is) kinda similar, then it just becomes what running backs do the best stuff and put them in there and kind of go a little bit more (by) committee.

"So, that's still a little bit in the works with whether one of those guys will totally be head and shoulders above the others and get the lion's share of (carries), or if they're a little more similar and it's a little bit more by committee."

For the defense, Howell said the spring was just as much about evaluating the roster's capabilities as it was instilling a culture and getting players to play physical — "an ongoing process," he added. A "baseline" level of the former BYU, Virginia and Vanderbilt defensive coordinator's 3-4 base defense was installed, he added, with the caveat that things could continue to change.

"The challenging thing right now is, we're not married to, 'this is exactly how we're gonna do this,'" UNM's defensive coordinator said. "A lot of (spring) was exploration, and who can do what, trying to play to the strengths of the guys we have."

Similar to his offensive counterpart, Howell said he was pleased with how the defensive front developed and feels "pretty confident" in what they can do in both odd and even fronts given the personnel at hand. Regarding the linebackers, he noted that Dimitri Johnson — perhaps the most experienced linebacker on the roster — is improving and added that he left spring "excited" about sophomore Jayden Wilson.

There's less clarity in the secondary. Part of that, Howell said, is due to the fact that UNM recently brought in four new players for summer workouts (safety Dom Tatum, cornerback Jahvante Royal, cornerback Cam Watts and cornerback Ishmael Burdine) and they're still in the process of evaluating who can do what, "and then be able to have that be home base for us."

And like what Beck had to manage with the offensive line, Howell inherited a cornerback room that lost the likes of Donte Martin and Zach Morris, UNM's primary starters throughout last season. He said San Diego State transfer cornerback Noah Avinger was "probably the most consistent" player at his position throughout the spring, while also citing Bryson Taylor and Garden City (Kansas) Community College transfer Pierre Kemeni Jr. as other players towards the front of the room.

"I think we have some good players, I really do. Now it's just the ratio of what coverage to what coverage we can play, and then how we blend it all together with our guys," Howell added. "And the positive thing is, we have a lot of time together in terms of staff and have a lot of experience in our scheme with different guys to where we've been able to highlight different things where maybe one year, you're able to play a little more man, one year you're gonna play a little more zone and whatnot.

"That's really where our work will be as we keep moving through the summer."