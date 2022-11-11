Better story: Surprising start from Seahawks or Brady rallying with Buccaneers? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 matchup.
The "GMFB" crew breaks down the Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 matchup.
The two New York football clubs have witnessed massive turnarounds in 2022 but its the Seattle Seahawks, with the No. 3 seed in the NFC, that is the biggest surprise in football at the midway point of the NFL season.
The Carolina Panthers paused their losing streak with a divisional win against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, the Washington D.C. Attorney General filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell and Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin continues to solidify his status as a future baller of the NBA. Plus, LeBron James suggests he’d get more favorable referee calls if he masters the art of flopping… but he’s already considered one of the GOATs of the deceptive move!
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is celebrating football in Germany in style
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals teammates in 2007 and 2008, are analysts for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.
The Colts have problems and you have questions. IndyStar Insider Nate Atkins tries to give some answers.
After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week's podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.
Through nine disappointing years as a struggling starter or a backup, Smith learned a lot about himself and how to be a better quarterback. The hard lessons are paying off.
Expect #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney to see more snaps in Week 10 against the #Jaguars.
Despite their win on Thursday night, the Panthers probably can't ride with PJ Walker much longer if they're serious about a playoff push.
The 2022 offseason was not a fruitful one for NFL contenders looking for new starting quarterbacks. Many options looked intriguing: Russell Wilson unwanted in Seattle, Matt Ryan's career winding down in Atlanta and Carson Wentz coming off a sour ending in Indianapolis. The Denver Broncos traded for Wilson, the Colts dealt Wentz to Washington and acquired Ryan.
There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with calling plays during games and said, [more]
This helps explain why Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on leader for the NFL MVP award.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Mayfield didn't play a snap in the Panthers win over the Falcons.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Jimmy Garoppolo is excited about the 49ers' arsenal of talent on offense
The NFLPA sent a letter urging the league to mandate immediate removal of slit-film synthetic surfaces, including the one used at Paycor Stadium.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 11 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for Saturday's biggest showdowns.