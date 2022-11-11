Better story: Surprising start from Seahawks or Brady rallying with Buccaneers? 'GMFB'

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Carolina Panthers paused their losing streak with a divisional win against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, the Washington D.C. Attorney General filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell and Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin continues to solidify his status as a future baller of the NBA. Plus, LeBron James suggests he’d get more favorable referee calls if he masters the art of flopping… but he’s already considered one of the GOATs of the deceptive move!