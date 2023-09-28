Better story this season: Jared Goff or Jordan Love? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
There's a good NFC North showdown on Thursday night.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down tonight's huge NFC North matchup.
The Lions stunned the Packers and knocked them out of playoff contention in Week 18 of last season. Will Jordan Love have more luck at Lambeau than his predecessor?
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
Stat Nerd Thursday has arrived. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 4. The two also preview a juicy TNF matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down Buffalo weaponizing Allen's unpredictability, a smart wrinkle to a popular route concept, and a couple bets for the Packers-Lions Thursday nighter.
The No. 1 pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
