Is there a better SEC rivalry game than UF-UGA? The Athletic thinks so

Most fans know that many of the best college football rivalry games reside in the Southeastern Conference — especially with the addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners this coming season.

However, the question of which rivalry game rules them all was one of the topics of discussion on the Until Saturday podcast by The Athletic. Manny Navarro put together a column consisting of what his colleagues Ari Wasserman’s and Max Olson’s thoughts were regarding the top rivalry matchup in the SEC.

“(The Red River Rivalry is) the best,” Olson begins. “We talk about it every time it comes up. That experience of the Cotton Bowl split 50-50 crimson and burnt orange, the fans outside before halftime and after 300,000 at the state fair, it’s an unbelievable experience.

“But I also haven’t been to the other ones. Ari, you went to Georgia-Florida last year. Give me the takeaway of how impressive that experience was.”

“Very impressive,” Wasserman replied. “That was my first time going, and Georgia was a 17-point favorite. So, I’m not gonna pretend that was the best it had to offer. The thing I don’t love about it is the neutral site, NFL stadium situation. I think there are two discussions we need to have.”

But then Wasserman put a spin on the query.

“One, what’s the best spectacle? And what is the most intense rivalry? I don’t necessarily think those are the same thing.”

Navarro then weighed in with his personal take.

“I’ve been to Georgia-Florida in Jacksonville a couple of times, and while it’s a fun and relatively competitive rivalry (the Bulldogs lead 56-44-2 all-time), Red River is both a better spectacle and a more intense series of late, often deciding the best team in the Big 12.

“But most would say the Iron Bowl is still the best rivalry in the SEC, and I agree with them. Until proven otherwise.”

Florida’s 2024 season opener

Florida opens up its 2024 regular-season schedule in the Swamp against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire