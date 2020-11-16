Better to be safe than sorry: Steelers plan to keep COVID-19 protocols strict

Mike Tomlin said after the game he expects his team will remain in strict COVID-19 protocols this week in advance of the Jacksonville game. The Steelers have two players — Vance McDonald and Kevin Dotson — on the COVID list. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 16, 2020

Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers got a take of that COVID-19 life. After tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19, it ended up putting four other players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the week including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and linebacker Vince Williams.

Thanks to this scare, the Steelers plan to maintain their strict COVID-19 protocols this week according to head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers now turn their attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road and a short week before they take on the Baltimore Ravens at home. Pittsburgh is 9-0 and cannot afford to slip up against the 1-8 Jaguars due to mismanagement of COVID-19 protocols.

