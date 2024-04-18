'We need to be better in possession' - Naismith

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith challenged his side to keep their cool in the heat of battle when they face Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

The Tynecastle outfit have lost all four of their meetings with Rangers this season, but Naismith believes they are more than capable of ending that particular record.

"We need to be better in possession than we have been in games against Rangers recently," he said. "If we are, we can cause them a lot of problems.

"That's the one part of the games we've not done well enough. We've worked on how we do that, and we believe we'll go into the game with a good plan to win it.

"It's hard work getting to this point. The nerves, the adrenaline, the sense of opportunity - all these key moments happen through the 90 minutes. It's about having calm heads at the right times to take advantage of those moments.

"We've learned from our mistakes in the past. Hopefully we do that again on Sunday and cause more problems to Rangers than we have in past games."