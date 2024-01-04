Better NFL prospect: Michael Penix Jr. or J.J. McCarthy? | Inside Coverage

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the College Football Playoff Championship quarterbacks to find out which is the better prospect for the pros. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: We've seen this ascension of Michael Penix Jr. In the College Football Playoff. Now, everybody is looking at the National Championship. C Rob, like, in your mind, who's QB four coming into next year?

CHARLES ROBINSON: Well that's-- I think this National Championship game between Michigan and Washington is hugely important in that respect because you have two players who they have sort of a similar rep when you talk to people around the league in terms of who really likes them versus who really doesn't like them, OK? And I think with Penix, to be fair, a lot of it has to do with the injury history, right?

I mean, we're talking four season-ending injuries in a row. From the Penix standpoint, I think if he lights up Michigan, which is a-- it's a different caliber defense than Texas, then people are going to start to say, OK, let's see what these workouts look like. Maybe let's smidge the, you know, smudge the medical a little bit and see if maybe we feel a little more convicted.

McCarthy, on the other hand, is just a player that-- McCarthy, they just want to see him throw. They're like, go out there in a big game on a big stage and let's see you throw it 30, 40 times so we see some throws on tape on a big stage with a lot of pressure. And, ultimately, what can you manufacture out there? He's thin, you know, he's not a big dude.

He's like checking in at like 195. They'll nudge that over 200 pounds if he declares and goes through the combine process. And then I think the fact that Jim Harbaugh-- everybody who talks to Jim Harbaugh, he just raves. He's like, this is Andrew Luck. This is Andrew Luck. He's not Andrew Luck's size, OK? Like he's not-- he definitely doesn't have Andrew Luck's tape, you know? So like where-- as a leader? OK, great.

JASON FITZ: If somehow, someway the Bears decided to hire Harbaugh and he has the first pick in the draft--

CHARLES ROBINSON: No, no, no, come on.

JASON FITZ: --because he tried to tell us after the playoff, JJ McCarthy the best ever.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Come on.

JASON FITZ: Like, he ain't taking JJ McCarthy first, come on now.

CHARLES ROBINSON: I mean, come on. I don't know. Like he's kind of crazy so like, you know, I don't want to rule anything out with Jim. Like, he's a nutty dude. It's going to be an important game, you know? It's an important, championship-level game. And, in a way, it might even decide is it JJ McCarthy-- oh, hey, is he QB three, four, or five this year or does he go back another year and it's him and Shedeur Sanders next year. Everybody going, which one of these guys is QB one next season?