Better late than never: Rams increase tempo on offense to seal win over Giants

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sprints for a touchdown past New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

It was the longest play of the Rams’ season, and it came at an opportune time.

Cooper Kupp’s 55-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Rams the late cushion they needed Sunday in a 17-9 victory over the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams were leading, 10-9, when Kupp found room over the middle, caught a pass from quarterback Jared Goff, and sprinted about 35 yards to the end zone.

“Jared did a great job being able to hang in there,” Kupp said. “Our offensive line protected long enough for him to hang in there on what really was a busted play by the defense and be able to take advantage of it.”

Kupp’s play came after the Rams’ usually high-powered offense had misfired or been held in check for most of the game. Goff said the Rams benefited from increasing the tempo during the drive.

“We were going pretty fast and I think when that happens, we're able to kind of get the defense on their heels a little bit and they just didn't have anybody in the post at safety,” Goff said.

Coach Sean McVay lamented not going to a faster pace earlier.

“When we were going fast, that was something that we probably should have done a little bit sooner,” he said, “and Jared and Cooper made a great play right there.”