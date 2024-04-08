‘Better to leave than live on the hot seat.’ Media reacts to possible Calipari departure.

With John Calipari reportedly nearing a deal to leave Kentucky for the head coaching job at Arkansas, here’s what some of the national media are saying about the move:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN: “Once a coach gets to the point where his athletic director needs to release a statement confirming his return as coach, it’s hard to regain the trust of the fan base. And Calipari reached that point. The NCAA tournament losses, one Big Dance win since 2019, refusing to embrace the transfer portal and continuing to build freshmen-focused rosters — it all added up to a frustrated fan base. And so when another school with huge resources and a passionate fan base showed interest, Calipari jumped. Better to leave than live on the hot seat.”

Jeff Goodman, Field of 68: “I said it a year ago: It was time for the marriage to end between Calipari and Kentucky. Fans had soured on the lack of tourney success. Now the big question is whether he will ADAPT at Arkansas, because he’ll have all the resources he needs to compete for national titles.”

Pat Forde, Athlon Sports: “John Calipari, champion turned charlatan, took the easy way out of Lexington. He chickened out of a challenge and fled for the chicken money, abruptly leaving for Arkansas with his tail between his legs. The cockiest man in college basketball tacitly admitted he can’t fix what he built up and then broke at Kentucky. ... Not many people are lamenting Cal’s departure today in Lexington. He steadily lost the support of a state that once idolized him every bit as much as it once did Rupp and Pitino. He became more carnival barker than actual coach, selling NBA draft success as the coin of the realm instead of actual college basketball glory. Those 35 first-round draft picks didn’t hang a commensurate number of banners.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN: “The joy of coaching at Kentucky is the admiration, popularity and influence one gains from a massive fan base and basketball brand. But Calipari has lost that support in recent years. It had felt like Calipari and Kentucky had been living under the same roof but were no longer together. Calipari just made it official Sunday night.”

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: “John Calipari leaving Kentucky has been on the table going back to February, sources tells CBS Sports. He privately expressed significant/serious interest in the Ohio State job but the timing wasn’t right, per source. Arkansas coming available was a dream shot out of Lexington.”

Jackson Collier, Arkansas Basketball recruiting/analysis for Rivals: “Cal could do the same thing he’s done the past few years at Kentucky that had fans wanting him out and it would still be a massively successful hire by Arkansas. The branding and notoriety alone that comes from hiring Calipari is monumental.”

Kyle Tucker, The Athletic: “The two teams playing for the national championship tonight have a combined one five-star recruit on their rosters. The fear of breaking up with John Calipari because nobody recruits like him has never been less warranted.”

Skip Bayless, Fox Sports: “He won one NCAA game (and one SEC tourney game) in the last 4 years. He lost to a 15 seed in ‘22 and 14 seed this year w 2 players that will go top 10 in the draft. Good for Ark ... but good for Kentucky.”

Mike O’Donnell, CBS Sports: “I think this is a PERFECT, HOME RUN, GAME-WINNING HOME RUN, OUT OF THE PARK HIRE for Arkansas.”

Rick Bozich: WDRB: “John Calipari has done great things at Kentucky. He also burned through dozens of 5-star recruits with one national title in 15 seasons. His expiration date passed several years ago. A change is better for him and Kentucky.”

This story will be updated.

