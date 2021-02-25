Better know a prospect: 49ers meet with experienced Oregon CB

The San Francisco 49ers need cornerback help. They’ll likely wind up addressing the position via free agency and the NFL draft as they look to solidify their secondary for the foreseeable future.

One prospect name to know at corner is Deommodore Lenoir, who met virtually with the 49ers according to Draft Wire’s Justin Melo.

Lenoir, an Oregon product, started 34 consecutive games to close out his career with the Ducks. He’s a superb athlete who in his career racked up 111 solo tackles, 27 pass breakups and six interceptions, including at least one in each of his four college seasons.

One of the things that stands out on Lenoir’s film aside from his fluid athleticism is his ability to tackle in space. He moves well in short areas and makes a lot of sure tackles on the edge to help prevent players from turning the corner.

A physical, aggressive corner with good size (5-11, 195 pounds), athleticism and ball skills could quickly carve out a role in a relatively limited 49ers cornerback group. He isn’t likely to go in Round 1 or 2, but he could be a target for San Francisco late in Day 2 or early in Day 3.