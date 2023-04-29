Better know a Cowboys draft pick: Defensive weapon DeMarvion Overshown

With needs such as guard, running back, and cornerback still remaining, the Cowboys opted to address linebacker with their final top-100 pick. They said before the draft they intended to be opportunistic and not act on perceived needs and they walked the talk with their final pick of Day 2.

With the 90th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Dallas made linebacker DeMarvion Overshown their selection in the third round. The fifth-year senior from Texas is a high-cut 6-foot-3, 229 pounds. He’s an explosive athlete they made sure they were well acquainted with throughout the draft process.

A former safety

While Overshown comes to Dallas to play the linebacker position, once upon a time he came to Texas to play the safety position. He transitioned to linebacker early in his college career but showed proficiency in multiple areas, opening up a wide range of possibilities in the pros.

One of the hardest transitions for college linebackers to make entering the NFL is adjusting to the pass-heavy nature of the game. Overshown won’t have such a big leap given his experience in coverage as a converted safety.

Coverage king

Speaking of coverage, Overshown has successfully transitioned his safety coverage skills to the linebacker position. In 332 coverage snaps last season, Overshown only allowed 214 yards and zero touchdowns.

He has smooth hips and that flip and mirror running backs and tight ends with ease. He can man up against the best and is comfortable in space. He’s a sub-package player who can drop back in coverage or charge forward to pressure the passer.

He might be a pass rusher

Many scouting reports spoke of how he projects as a pass-rusher at the next level. Cowboys Wire has designated him as a hybrid linebacker/edge prospect for the last several weeks. It’s a reality that was confirmed in his conversation with The Draft Show after the Cowboys made him their selection.

Previously, @BryanBroaddus mention that DAL may think Overshown is an EDGE — that's kind of interesting given his athletic traits — John Owning (@JohnOwning) April 29, 2023

His explosiveness, length and bend all make him an attractive option on the edge. He spoke with Dan Quinn in the pre-draft process and fully expects to be involved in third down passing situations with the Cowboys.

Best consensus value in top-100

Of the three Cowboys top-100 picks, Overshown fit the best with his draft position according to the consensus draft board.

Mazi Smith was drafted at No. 26 but slotted at No. 36. Luke Schoonmaker was drafted at No. 58 but slotted at No. 80. While Overshown was drafted at 90 but slotted on the consensus board at No. 96.

While consensus boards don’t speak to the success of each player, it indicates value and the general hierarchy of players (minus the peaks and valleys). Overshown fit his draft position best.

Special teams weapon

Overshown wasn’t drafted to just be a sub-package or developmental player for Quinn, but also an immediate contributor on special teams. Throughout his career at Texas, he played 472 snaps on special teams, with the majority coming his final season.

He figures to play a big role on special teams for the Cowboys making him a useful player in more ways than one.

