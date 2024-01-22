Advertisement

Better Kelce Sunday: Travis or Jason? | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss which Kelce brother had the better Sunday: Travis leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a playoff win over the Buffalo Bills or Jason, who hung out with Taylor Swift and went viral for a shirtless celebration. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.