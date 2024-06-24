He Is Better – Ex-Forward Talks Up Rangers Star In Comparison To National Team Rival

Former Dutch forward Anco Jansen believes that Rangers loan star Sam Lammers is better than Wout Weghorst, despite Weghorst being included in the Netherlands Euro 2024 squad.

Lammers finished last season on loan at FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie and scored ten goals in just 18 league games as he really shone.

Utrecht want to keep Lammers, while several other sides are looking at the 27-year-old, with Rangers believed to be willing to sell.

Lammers’ performances were not enough to get him into the Netherlands Euro 2024 squad, but Jansen thinks the Gers star is better than Weghorst, who did get in.

He feels Weghorst got in based on what he did at the 2022 World Cup, which had to be taken into consideration.

“In many facets of the game, Lammers is better than Weghorst”, Jansen said via Utrechtfans.

“As a coach, you also have to deal with the fact that Weghorst has already played in a World Cup and scored goals against Argentina.

“[But Lammers is] perfectly two-footed, can create a chance for himself, technically almost perfect.

“Weghorst is not that.

“In my vision of football, I think Lammers is better than Weghorst.”

Lammers has yet to be capped by the Netherlands at senior international level, but did turn out for the Under-21s earlier in his career.

Weghorst, under contract at Burnley, is also expected to be on the move this summer.