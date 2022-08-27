What is better than college football? Free beer!

Barry Werner
Northwestern and Nebraska opened the college football season Saturday in Dublin, Ireland.

It is a day that many have been waiting for in 2022.

What could be better on a trip to Ireland for a Big Ten game? How about the Internet going down and that means everything at the concession stands is free?

Food and beer. Free beer at a college football game in Dublin.

Dreams do come true.

