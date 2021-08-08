Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk gives fans a recovery update

Photo credit: Rich Fury/VF20 - Getty Images

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has updated fans on his health, following a "small heart attack" last month.

The actor collapsed on the set of the Breaking Bad spin-off and was taken to hospital, later clarifying that he'd suffered a heart attack, but that the problem was treatable.

On a very positive note, the actor is feeling much better, having taken to Twitter to let fans know that he's "doing great" and is feeling very loved with all the get well soon messages he has been sent.

He tweeted: "I am doing great. I've had my very own "It's a wonderful life" week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"



Previously, a spokesperson for the 58-year-old stated that Odenkirk was in a "stable condition in hospital."

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," his representative told Digital Spy. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Back in June, the two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner told Digital Spy that he had "very mixed feelings" regarding Better Call Saul coming to an end with its sixth season.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are streaming on Netflix.



