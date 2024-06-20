'Better than a bus to Wales' - your views on Kilmarnock's Euro draw

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Kilmarnock facing Belgian side Cercle Bruges in Europa League qualifying.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Ant: It's not the glamour tie, but on paper it's the one that gives us a good chance of progress. A home win is key, but if we lose we need to keep it to a one-goal defeat. Exciting times for Killie - can't wait to see the boys in Europe again and at least it's not Welsh posties this time...

Jim: We are in Europe, it doesn't matter who we get, they will be more frightened of us than we are of them. After all we beat the Old firm last year, so Cercle will know this and won't take us lightly.

James: That’s a good draw for Killie, easy travel and a reasonable chance of getting through. Cercle will feel the same way so it should be a good couple of games.

Adam: Getting the least experienced side in the draw is a bonus in a way. And a trip to Belgium definitely trumps a coach to Wales, that's for sure. Nothing to lose, would expect us to be going for it at home in the first leg and taking an advantage to the away leg.