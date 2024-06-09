Better late: Bruce's goal in the 87th minute lifts United past Hartford Athletic

Jun. 8—Three minutes were enough to change everything Saturday night.

That's how much time remained in regulation when Daniel Bruce blasted home a game-winning goal and lifted New Mexico United to a 1-0 victory over Hartford Athletic at Isotopes Park.

To that point, the match had been a study in frustration for United and the 10,884 fans in attendance. NMU dominated possession, had plenty of solid scoring chances and was the aggressor for most of the evening.

Still, it was starting to feel like the home team would have little to show for it. Hartford (4-7-1) packed in its defense late and seemed all too content to leave Albuquerque with a draw. United, meanwhile, was staring down the barrel of a second straight scoreless outing.

Then lightning struck.

NMU's Marco Micaletto blasted a low pass through traffic from the right edge of Hartford's penalty area and the ball hit Bruce in stride. He redirected it into the right lower corner for his third goal of the USL Championship season and immediately changed the mood and decibel level in the stands.

"Unbelievable," Bruce said of the fan reaction. "When the ball went to Marco, I know where he likes to put it and I gambled on it. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt that it was a pass and not a shot. For me, the ball ended up in a perfect spot."

New Mexico (8-3-1) bounced back from Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Monterey Bay while stretching its lengthy run of home success. United is 5-0-0 at home in USLC play, has won nine straight overall at Isotopes Park dating to last season and is 10-0-0 in its last 10 appearances in the Albuquerque metro area.

While Bruce's goal changed the feel of the evening, New Mexico's back line was equally excited about the club's third clean sheet of the season. United outshot Hartford 15-8 and NMU goalkeeper Alex Tambakis was not often seriously threatened, a credit to his teammates' defensive work.

"That's been my focus every game," defender Talen Maples said. "I really wanted the clean sheet. We've been a bit unlucky a few times, deflected shots that ended up being goals, but this one feels really good."

United's dramatic finish might well have been avoided. Opportunity knocked repeatedly for United throughout the first half as the hosts outshot Hartford 8-3 and held 65% of the possession. Several of NMU's shots had promise, including a rocket by Chris Gloster that drilled the left corner of the frame and bounded away.

Otherwise, United's shooting was largely off target and the clubs went to halftime deadlocked at 0-0.

It stayed that way for most of the second half as Mukwelle Akale and Greg Hurst sent open shots over the crossbar. And with each passing minute, Hartford Athletic seemed more willing try to come away with a tie and a point.

"On the one hand, yes, it's frustrating," Bruce said. "We're dominating possession and you'd obviously love to go 5-nil every night. But that's not realistic. Sometimes you have to win these 1-nil games, just be patient, keep moving the ball and creating chances. That's football. That's the beautiful game."

New Mexico remained in first place in the USLC Western Conference standings, a point ahead of Sacramento Republic with one fewer game played.

United visits Memphis 901 FC next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.